Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 25 - 2021

In this hour, 155 people died of suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in February in the province. That’s the 11th consecutive month in which over 100 people died from overdose in BC. Lisa Lapointe, BC's Chief Coroner, joined Adam for a conversation about drug toxicity deaths. Later, Michael Mulligan, Barrister & Solicitor, Mulligan Defence Lawyers, joined Adam for their weekly segment on legal stories that are of interest to the CFAX audience.