Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 29 - 2021

In this hour, Stewart Muir - Executive Director of Resource Works, spoke with Adam about B.C. setting sectoral greenhouse gas (GHG) targets to guide emission reductions, and support industry and clean tech with investments in new projects. Later, Statscan recently found that Indigenous people are five times more likely to die in a fire, and those living on reserves are ten times more likely. Adam spoke with View Royal fire chief Paul Hurst, about why this is and what is being done in his municipality to prevent fires.