Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 31 - 2021

In this hour, bikes have been a very hot commodity in Victoria during the pandemic. Marty Clough - Owner of Marty's Mountain Cycle, spoke with Adam about the huge demand for bicycles in the region. Later, Kris Sims, BC Director, Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joined Adam to explain why she says that B.C. needs an effective Municipal recall mechanism.