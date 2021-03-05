Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 5 - 2021

In this hour, Adam was joined by Chief Don Tom, Tsartlip First Nation, to discuss Saanich North MLA and Tsartlip First Nation member Adam Olsen making a February COVID-19 outbreak in the nation public on social media. The Chief was upset because the outbreak was over at the time it went public this week, and also feared his people facing similar racism that the members of the Cowichan Tribes faced when they had an outbreak. Later, Walt Judas, CEO of Tourism Industry Association BC, joined Adam to talk about B.C. expanding eligibility for COVID-19 recovery grants for businesses and how this will impact the tourism industry.