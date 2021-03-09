Adam Stirling Hour 2 - March 9 - 2021

In this hour, Dave Korzinski - Research Director, Angus Reid Institute, joined the program to discuss how British Columbians feel about getting a vaccine once it’s available. Later, Longview Farms in Central Saanich is looking for workers to pick daffodils for the spring harvest. Nora Cummings, sales and office manager for Longview Farms in Central Saanich, spoke with Adam about how not having temporary foreign workers has hindered their business.