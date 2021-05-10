Adam Stirling Hour 2 - May 10 - 2021

In this hour, more Canadians have ended up in the hospital after using substances like opioids, alcohol and stimulants during the pandemic than they have in years past. Adam spoke with Tracy Johnson - Director, Health System Analysis and Emerging Issues - Canadian Institute for Health Information, about the different causes of the increased substance use hospitalizations. Adam also opened up the phone lines to take calls from listeners.