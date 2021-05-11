Adam Stirling Hour 2 - May 11 - 2021

In this hour, Golden, B.C. resident Jessica Grey has been harassed for using an Alberta license plate and she joined Adam to talk about what it’s been like having an Alberta license plantain B.C. during the pandemic. Later, Victoria residents are understandably most concerned about their personal safety and severe crime, and less so by the crime rate, which has actually decreased during the pandemic. John Treleaven, Chair, Grumpy Taxpayer$, joined Adam to discuss how significant the crime actually is in Victoria.