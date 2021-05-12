Adam Stirling Hour 2 - May 12 - 2021

In this hour, Adam spoke with Annie Dormuth - Provincial Affairs Director – The Canadian Federation of Independent Business, to discuss the new temporary paid sick leave program and if it will strike the right balance of allowing paid sick days while also not imposing additional costs on BC small businesses. Later, the Dead Boats Society is training local First Nations along with their partners Songhees Nation and Salish Sea Industrial to clean up derelict boats. This is funded by the provincial government BC’s Clean Coast Clean Waters Initiative. John Roe, director, Dead Boats Society, spoke with Adam about this initiative.