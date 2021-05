Adam Stirling Hour 2 - May 13 - 2021

In this hour, Dr. Ed Ishiguro - Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, University of Victoria, joined Adam to discuss how influenza transmission has dropped significantly and if we’’ll see a large spike when restrictions are lifted. Later, Michael Mulligan, Barrister & Solicitor, Mulligan Defence Lawyers, joined Adam for their weekly segment on legal stories that are of interest to the CFAX audience.