Adam Stirling Hour 2 - May 14 - 2021

In this hour, Data recently released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows that many of B.C. COVID-19 hotspots have some of the lowest vaccination rates. Adam spoke with Dr. Madhu Jawanda - Family Doctor in a hotspot community, about why these neighbourhoods have low vaccination rates and what is being done to increase vaccinations. Later, Mayor David Wilks - Mayor of Sparwood, B.C. - joined Adam to talk about how his border town is dealing with the border given the COVID-19 high transmission rates in Alberta.