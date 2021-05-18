Adam Stirling Hour 2 - May 18 - 2021

In this hour, BC Ferries is maintaining that no non-essential travellers will be permitted to travel on the ferries over the upcoming May long weekend, and no additional sailings have been added. Tessa Humphries, Communications Manager BC Ferries, joined Adam to talk about how they’re preparing for this weekend. Later, Adam was joined by Erinne Branter – Co-founder of Waves, and Internal Medicine Specialist, to talk about why it’s so important not to leave animals in hot cars, after three pets were rescued from vehicles this past weekend in the capital region.