Adam Stirling Hour 2 - May 20 - 2021

In this hour, B.C. taxpayers have paid the steepest carbon tax in Canada, yet the province saw an 11 per cent increase in carbon emissions from 2015 to 2019. Kris Sims - Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joined Adam to discuss the effectiveness of the carbon tax and if British Columbians would be better off ditching it. Later, Michael Mulligan, Barrister & Solicitor, Mulligan Defence Lawyers, joined Adam for their weekly segment on legal stories that are of interest to the CFAX audience.