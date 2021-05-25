Adam Stirling Hour 2 - May 25 - 2021

In this hour, Stewart Muir, Executive Director of Resource Works, joined Adam to talk about the ongoing Fairy Creek logging protests and logging in the province over the past few decades. Later, Tofino has had an increasing number of visitors over the past few years, making parking a hassle at popular beaches. Dan Law, Tofino Mayor, joined Adam to talk about the Tofino council exploring the possibility of introducing paid parking at some beaches.