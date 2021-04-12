Adam Stirling Hour 3 - April 12 - 2021

In this hour, Linda Paul - Licensed Insolvency Trustee with MNP LTD in Lower Mainland, joined Adam to talk about how many Canadians tinkering on the edge of insolvency and what those in debt can do to get control of their financial situation. Later, a Vancouver Island distillery is finding out the home of single-malt scotch can be pretty protective of its brand. Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery in Saanich is being taken to court for offering up a product that's allegedly a little too close to the original. Graeme Macaloney - Founder, President, Whiskymaker of Macaloney Brewers & Distillers Ltd and Victoria Caledonian Distillery & Two Dogs Brewery, spoke with Adam about the situation.