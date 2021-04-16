Adam Stirling Hour 3 - April 16 - 2021

In this hour, B.C. legions won’t be eligible for any of the $50 million relief grant from the provincial government. Norm Scott - President of Prince Edward Branch #91 - Royal Canadian Legion in Langford, spoke with Adam about why they’re not getting any government support and how people can lend them a hand. Later, Dr. Martin Haulena, a veterinarian with the Vancouver Aquarium and Marine Mammal Rescue, joined Adam to talk about the Grey Whale off Vancouver Island showing signs of injury and how it’s being treated.