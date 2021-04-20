Adam Stirling Hour 3 - April 20 - 2021

In this hour, Saint Peter and Saint Paul church (SPSP) was putting forward their land and $1million for the project to build a 24-unit affordable housing project. John Ducker - Peoples' Warden at Saint Peter and Saint Paul church (SPSP), spoke with Adam about how building costs and delays are causing them to scrap the project. Later, Labour Minister Harry Bains introduced legislature Monday so workers can get vaccinated without losing pay or their jobs. Gavin McGarrigle, western regional director, Unifor, joined Adam to explain why this is important and make the case for why all workers should have paid sick leave.