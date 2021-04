Adam Stirling Hour 3 - April 26 - 2021

In this hour, Langford council has finally voted to cap the two-tower project on ­Fairway Avenue at six stories rather than the planned 12. J. Scott is part of the ‘Fairway Neighbours Unite’ group and joined Adam to discuss the process of influencing council to cap the buildings at six stories. Adam closed out the show by taking calls from listeners.