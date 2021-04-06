Adam Stirling Hour 3 - April 6 - 2021

In this hour, the provincial government is providing over $5 million to help holders of the Community Forest Agreement complete wildfire risk reduction projects. Adam spoke with Roly Russell - MLA for Boundary-Similkameen and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development, about the forest fire prevention programs. Later, Doug Muir - Director of Enforcement at BC Securities Commission, joined Adam to talk about two court victories in its pursuit of more than $40 million in unpaid financial sanctions it imposed in two separate cases.