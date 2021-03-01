​Adam Stirling Hour 3 - March 1 - 2020

In this hour, Julie Bettinger, an associate professor in pediatrics and lead investigator for the CANVAS Network, joined Adam to discuss the potential side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. Later, Ryan Greville - Manager of the Navigation Protection Program at Transport Canada, spoke with Adam about the process of removing derelict vessels in the water around Greater Victoria and the environmental threat that these boats pose.