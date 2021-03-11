Adam Stirling Hour 3 - March 11 - 2021

In this hour, Adam spoke with Jasmine Campbell, development manager, Threshold Housing Society, about their new supportive recovery program for youth who are battling substance use issues. Later, Whale researchers have determined that an orca calf born off Victoria last fall is a female, providing new hope for the future of the endangered southern resident killer whales in BC. Kelley Balcomb-Bartok, Communications Director, Pacific Whale Watch Association, joined Adam to chat about what this calf means for our local orcas.