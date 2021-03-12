Adam Stirling Hour 3 - March 12 - 2021

In this hour, Adam was joined by Ron Cheffins, UVic Professor Emeritus of Law and Political Science, for their weekly political discussion. This week they discussed Alberta dealing with debt and deficits, which has put the spotlight on whether, for the first time, to impose a provincial sales tax. Later, David Eby, BC's Attorney General & Minister Responsible for Housing, spoke with Adam about the province and City of Victoria acquiring additional housing in order to end 24/7 camping by May 1.