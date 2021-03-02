​Adam Stirling Hour 3 - March 2 - 2020

In this hour, Adam spoke with Wojtek Dabrowski, managing partner of Provident Communications, about ‘vaccine tourism’ and the ethical dilemma of using your resources to travel to another jurisdiction to skip the vaccine line. Later, Vancouver and Victoria can expect a new wave of immigrants when the pandemic is finished. Vishey Singh, realtor with Team 3000, joined Adam to talk about what we can expect in the way of a post-pandemic immigration boom.