Adam Stirling Hour 3 - March 25 - 2021

In this hour, Werner Antweiler, associate professor, UBC Sauder School of Business, joined Adam to talk about the federal carbon tax. The Supreme Court of Canada will release a decision on the carbon tax later tax later today. Later, The Victoria Humane Society is singing the praises of a Sooke man who raised almost $25,000 over the weekend on a fundraising walk.Devin Meads had hoped to walk 150 kilometres in a 24-hour "Walk for Paws" fundraiser on Sunday, but had to stop about 100 kilometres in due to an injury. He spoke with Adam about the fundraising walk.