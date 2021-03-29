Adam Stirling Hour 3 - March 29 - 2021

In this hour, the Township of Esquimalt is looking to hear from residents with ideas to improve active transportation in the municipality. The focus of the public outreach is human-powered transportation, meaning walking, cycling, skateboarding and wheelchair accessibility. Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins spoke with Adam about the future of active transportation in Esquimalt. Adam closed out the show by taking calls from listeners.