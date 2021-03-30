Adam Stirling Hour 3 - March 30 - 2021

In this hour, Adam spoke with Byron Cruz - Spokesman for Sanctuary Health in Vancouver, about undocumented workers in Canada being afraid to get a vaccine because they fear that someone will report that they lack proper identification. Later, a life-size Orca display is being built at Royal BC Museum to give the look of seeing these whales up close without having them in captivity. Gavin Hanke, curator for vertebrate zoology at the Royal B.C. Museum and one of the chief scientists behind the exhibit, spoke with Adam about the exhibit.