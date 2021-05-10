Adam Stirling Hour 3 - May 10 - 2021

In this hour, COVID-19 restrictions make it difficult to comfort those in their last days of life. Dr. Amy Tan - Victoria Hospice medical director, joined Adam to discuss the challenges of pandemic restrictions and how care providers are trying to work around them. Later, Adam spoke with Sylvain Charlebois, professor & senior director of the Agri-food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, about the rise in popularity of non-meat proteins and how a broader range of protein choices benefits consumers.