Adam Stirling Hour 3 - May 12 - 2021

In this hour, the township of Esquimalt will continue the process to replace its public safety building. The township conducted an alternative approval process that included a month-long response period in which five per cent of eligible voters responded to the process. Adam spoke with Bruce McIldoon, Esquimalt Resident & former Esquimalt Councillor, about the process. Later, 46 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Caroline Colijn - Simon Fraser University epidemiologist, joined Adam to discuss if we can reach herd immunity and at what point restrictions can be lifted in the province.