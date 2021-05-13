Adam Stirling Hour 3 - May 13 - 2021

In this hour, the rents for those in BC Housing subsidized housing is being increased despite the provincial government not allowing landlords to raise rents during the pandemic. Ben Stewart, BC Liberal Critic for Housing, joined Adam to talk about what he says is a hypocritical move by the NDP government. Later, Adam spoke with Anastasia French - Campaign Organiser for the Living Wage for Families Campaign, about the new BC sick leave program and if it is sufficient to meet the needs of workers.