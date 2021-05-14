Adam Stirling Hour 3 - May 14 - 2021

In this hour, Kevin Kriese, Chair of the Forest Practices board, joined Adam to discuss an investigation that found the B.C. agency that auctions timber sale licenses didn’t do enough to protect old growth forest in an area of Vancouver Island. Later, Victoria has penned a new bylaw which will require buildings to be deconstructed, not demolished, in an effort to reduce construction waste in the municipality. Beginning next year, old properties will need to be deconstructed, and not demolished, in order to divert waste away from landfills. Casey Edge & Dusty Delain, Victoria Residential Builders Association, joined Adam to discuss the issues with the new bylaw.