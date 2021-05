Adam Stirling Hour 3 - May 25 - 2021

In this hour, B.C. youth between the ages of 12 and 17 can now receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Eike Kluge, professor of philosophy at the University of Victoria and medical ethicist, joined Adam to discuss vaccinating children and the ethicacy of who should decide whether or not those children get vaccinated. Adam closed out the show by taking calls from listeners.