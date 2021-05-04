Adam Stirling Hour 3- May 4 - 2021

In this hour, A group of volunteers recently did a clean up of Durrance Lake and in less than an hour pulled three trash bags of garbage and empty cans out of the water. Phil Senkler organized the cleanup and he joined Adam to chat about it. Later, Park advocates in Saanich are calling for a fenced dog park to be set up in the grassy part of Cadboro-Gyro Park with separate areas for small and large dogs, and that restrictions banning dogs from the park pathways be reduced.Eric Dahli - President of Cadboro Bay Residents' Association (CBRA), joined Adam to talk about what he would like to see happen.