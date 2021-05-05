Adam Stirling Hour 3 - May 5 - 2021

In this hour, Anti-vaxers have existed for at least 200 years and exist in a range from the fiercest anti-vax zealots to people who are just skeptical or nervous. Dr. Daniel Kalla - St. Pauls Hospital Emergency Room Physician, UBC Clinical Associate Professor, Author, spoke with Adam about his extensive research on the anti-vaccination movement and how to dismantle it. Later, Jay Shukin, president of the Association for the Protection of Rural Metchosin, joined Adam to share his concerns with dirt from CRD construction projects being sent to Sooke, Metchosin, and Cowichan Valley.