Adam Stirling Hour 3 - May 6 - 2021

In this hour, a new study published in Nature Communications has found that middle aged people who got less than six hours of sleep per night have a 30 per cent higher risk of developing dementia. Dr. Najib Ayas, associate professor of critical care medicine at UBC, joined Adam to discuss the link between a lack of sleep and dementia. Later, Adam spoke with Major Sam Mnaymneh, Snowbird 5 Second Line Astern, about the snowbirds returning to Vancouver Island for their spring training after it was cancelled last year due to a tragic crash.