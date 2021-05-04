Advocates in Saanich want off-leash dog park and changes to restrictions

Park advocates in Saanich are calling for a fenced dog park to be set up in the grassy part of Cadboro-Gyro Park with separate areas for small and large dogs, and that restrictions banning dogs from the park pathways be reduced. Eric Dahli - President of Cadboro Bay Residents' Association (CBRA), joined Adam to talk about what he would like to see happen.