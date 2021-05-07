Al Ferraby to run half marathon to benefit CFAX Santas Anonymous

On May 21, CFAX Morning Show host Al Ferraby will continue his annual tradition of running a half marathon and asking folks to donate $1 for each of the 21 kilometers he runs. Every last penny goes to CFAX Santas Anonymous to aid their efforts to help children and families in need - no matter what the need! More info can be found here: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/als-21-for-21km-6/