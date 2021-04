B.C. government committing $150,000 to the development of a film studio at Camosun

The B.C. government has officially committed $150,000 to research the development of an on-campus film studio at Camosun College's Interurban campus. Murray Rankin, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head, also B.C.'s minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation, joined Al to chat about the blossoming film industry in the province.