B.C. government launching app connecting 12-14 year-olds to mental health support

On Friday, the BC Government launched an app that connects young people, aged 12-14, with on-the-spot access to counsellors, peer support and other practitioners. Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, joined Al to discuss if this app will be effective in reaching young people in need of support.