B.C. government providing $50 million in relief for restaurants
Ninety-nine per cent of BC’s hospitality businesses have reported declines in revenue since last Monday’s “circuit breaker” Public Health Order banning indoor dining. The provincial government has announced $50 million in relief for those businesses. Adam spoke with Jeff Guignard, Executive Director, The Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC), about the support for restaurants.