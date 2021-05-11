BCCDC leaked document raising concerns with the transparency of B.C.’s pandemic response
A leaked document by the BC Centre for Disease Control has triggered a hailstorm of controversy about why the provincial government is routinely collecting detailed information about COVID 19, but is not sharing it with the public. Katie de Rosa, reporter for the Vancouver Sun, joined Al to talk about the leaked information.