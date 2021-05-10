iHeartRadio
Canadian substance use hospitalizations have increased during the pandemic

    More Canadians have ended up in the hospital after using substances like opioids, alcohol and stimulants during the pandemic than they have in years past. Adam spoke with Tracy Johnson - Director, Health System Analysis and Emerging Issues - Canadian Institute for Health Information, about the different causes of the increased substance use hospitalizations.