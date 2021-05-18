Central Saanich residents holding a rally in support of social housing facility
Some Central Saanich residents have planned multiple protests ahead of the opening of a social housing facility in the works for Prosser Road. But now, a new group of residents are holding a rally in support of the facility, this afternoon. Jim Rondeau, one of the organizers of a rally in support of Supportive Housing in Central Saanich, joined Al this morning.