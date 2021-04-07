CFAX Santas Anonymous grant enables Centre for Outreach Education (CORE) program to continue serving children with special learning needs and their families

Ryan speaks with Tina Belcourt from U-Vic's Centre for Outreach Education - a multidisciplinary centre dedicated to enhancing the education of children and youth - about how recent grants from CFAX Santas Anonymous will allow the centre to continue serving children with special learning needs and their families.