CFAX Santas Anonymous grant enables Centre for Outreach Education (CORE) program to continue serving children with special learning needs and their families

    Ryan speaks with Tina Belcourt from U-Vic's Centre for Outreach Education - a multidisciplinary centre dedicated to enhancing the education of children and youth -  about how recent grants from CFAX Santas Anonymous will allow the centre to continue serving children with special learning needs and their families.