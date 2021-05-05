iHeartRadio
    City of Victoria explores off-street parking maximums for future developments


    Ryan speaks with Victoria City Councillor Geoff Young about off-street parking requirements and a recommendation from the City's planning department that Council consider establishing a maximum number of parking spaces that new developments can include with the goal of removing economic barriers to affordable housing, providing more flexibility to businesses and supporting the city’s climate goals.