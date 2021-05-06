Conservatives call on PM to fire Chief of Staff Katie Elford

Ryan speaks with Erin O'Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition about misconduct in the military, the federal government's acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines and his party's calls that Trudeau fire his chief of staff for failing to inform him about an allegation of sexual misconduct levied against former defence chief General Jonathan Vance that was first reported to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan on March 1, 2018.