Esquimalt residents concerned with Alternate Approval Process, call for referendum for Public Safety Building funding
Ryan speaks with Esquimalt resident and former town councillor Bruce McIldoon about the concerns he and other Esquimalt residents have with the Township's plans to replace its Public Safety Building and the approval process for borrowing the ~$35 million needed to fund the project.