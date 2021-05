Esquimalt's Gorge Pointe Pub sold, to close by the end of the year

Ryan speaks with Glen Mofford, author of Aqua Vitae: A History of the Saloons and Hotel Bars of Victoria, 1851-1917 and Along the E&N: A Journey Back to the Historic Hotels of Vancouver Island about the news that Esquimalt's last remaining pub has been sold will likely be shuttered by the end of the year.