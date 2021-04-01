Federal government hiring U.S. firm to assess shipwreck leaking oil off Vancouver Island

The federal government is calling on the services of a U.S. ship-salvaging firm as officials continue to grapple with a historic shipwreck that’s been leaking oil for months off Vancouver Island.​ Adam spoke with Paul Barret - Program Support Officer - Environmental Response for Fisheries and Oceans Canada – Canadian Coast Guard, about the situation.