Ford to unveil electric F-150 Lightning Wednesday evening

Ryan speaks with David Grove, president of the Victoria Electric Vehicle Association, about Ford's new F-150 Lightning, which will be officially unveiled today at 6:30pm PT. US President Biden took the truck out for an early spin during a Tuesday visit to Ford's factory in Dearborn, Michigan, prompting the son of a car salesman-turn-President to proclaim "This sucker's quick!" as he rolled up to the awaiting press corps.