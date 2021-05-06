How was a twelve-year old, that died from a drug overdose, able to slip through the cracks in our society?
A twelve year old Saanich girl has died from a suspected toxic drug overdose, and her mother is speaking out saying everyone -- including her -- that failed her daughter. Jennifer Charlesworth, BC's representative for Children and Youth, joined Al for a conversation about how this could happen.