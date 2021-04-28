Indigenous Tourism Industry on Brink of Collapse
Ryan speaks with Keith Henry, President and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, about the effect the pandemic has had on the Indigenous tourism sector and last week's federal budget which saw investments allocated for rebuilding and recovering the tourism industry as well as for Indigenous communities, yet it remains unclear how the Indigenous tourism sector is specifically being supported, during a critical time for its survival.